Potential overnight snowfall for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

2 to 10 cm of snow to accumulate by Tuesday morning

Snow may once again be falling on the Lower Mainland tonight, Dec. 13.

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement regarding the potential for snowfall as a cold unstable airmass brings winter conditions to the region.

Anywhere from two to 10 centimetres of snow will accumulate, and higher elevations and the Fraser Valley could see more.

“Showery weather with snow levels hovering around 300 metres is forecast tonight,” Environment Canada said.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, as well as Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt (though the latter is closed due to flood damage) will see intense bands of snow of up to 15 centimetres.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada said.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

