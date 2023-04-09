BC Ferries has cancelled the remainder of Sunday sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island due to adverse weather. (Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror)

Poor weather causes numerous ferry cancellations between mainland, Vancouver Island

Midday sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay cancelled

BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings on and off Vancouver Island Sunday (April 9) as Environment Canada warned of rainy and windy conditions.

Trips between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen and Campbell River and Quadra Island were the greatest impacted. BC Ferries cancelled the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. sailings on the former route and all the day’s sailings from 10:50 a.m. on on the latter one, citing adverse weather conditions for both.

Indeed, Environment Canada issued special weather statements and warnings for much of B.C.’s coast Sunday. Most of the Island and mainland are expected to receive 20 to 50 millimetres of rain throughout the day, as well as winds gusting between 50 and 90 km/h.

Environment Canada says the continuous rain combined with snow melt could cause localized flooding in some low-lying areas.

Beyond cancellations, people trying to travel by ferry Sunday faced other challenges too. BC Ferries’ online booking system went down for a brief period of time in the early afternoon and its long-term parking filled up at its Horseshoe Bay and Tsawwassen terminals.

Monday is expected to be another busy day as believe return home from long-weekend travels.

READ ALSO: Forecast calls for 'long-duration rainfall event' over Easter weekend in B.C.

