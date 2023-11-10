Police release more photos of B.C. sex offender Hopley, 7 days into search

Convicted sex offender Randall Hopley is wanted Canada-wide after fleeing his halfway house on Nov. 4 and removing his electronic monitoring bracelet, police say. The latest images show how Hopley appeared on Nov. 4, 2023 .(Vancouver Police Department handout) VPD has also released pictures of convicted sex offender Randall Hopley taken in 2018 and 2019, which show Hopley with different hair styles and a different appearance. (Vancouver Police Department handout) Convicted child sex offender and abductor Randall Hopley is wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to his Vancouver halfway house on Nov. 4. (Courtesy of VPD) Photos released from the Vancouver Police Department show the shoes convicted child sex offender and abductor Randall Hopley was wearing when he left his halfway house on Nov. 4. Hopley is wanted Canada wide. (Courtesy of VPD) Photos released from the Vancouver Police Department show convicted child sex offender and abductor Randall Hopley leaving his halfway house on Nov. 4. Hopley is wanted Canada wide. (Courtesy of VPD)

Vancouver Police continue to release more photos of sex offender Randall Hopley, seven days into the search for him.

The 58-year-old convicted sex offender is wanted Canada-wide after fleeing his halfway house on Nov. 4 and removing his electronic monitoring bracelet, police say.

The latest images show how Hopley appeared on Nov. 4.

“Hopley is likely traveling on foot, wearing a hat and using cash to pay for purchases. Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 immediately,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Police launched a search for him the day he failed to return to his Downtown Eastside halfway house.

Visintin say 18 full-time investigators are currently assigned to the case, reviewing more than 80 tips and searching locations all over the city where he is believed to frequent.

Police also say it’s believed Hopley will no longer be carrying the cart police mentioned in previous news releases, as investigators have located what they believe is his cart near Main and East 8th Avenue.

The Nov. 10 release adds Hopley will be paying in cash for purchases and is known to frequent dollar stores, sewing supply stores and Walmarts. He will likely be travelling by foot.

He is described as five-foot-nine, with dark short hair and brown eyes. He has a dark birthmark or mole near the hairline on the left side of his head. He has a “distinctive protruding lower lip and horizontal scarring on his chin.”

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black pants and dark blue running shoes with white markings and soles. He was last seen wearing a black fanny pack and a red lanyard with a plastic sleeve at the bottom.

Visintin said it is possible that he has changed clothing, made attempts to change his appearance or cover his face while in public.

Hopley has committed three sexual offences against children in the past. He is also known for having abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood home in 2011, for which Hopley was sentenced to six years in prison. The toddler was returned home four days later, unharmed.

VPD says Hopley has also been convicted for assault and property crime offences.

