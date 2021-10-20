Police investigating after 2 replica pipe bombs found at safe injection site in Vancouver

Police say that while these bombs were not real, the public should remain vigilant

Vancouver police have launched an investigation after two replica pipe bombs were found inside toilets at a supervised injection site in the Downtown Eastside on Saturday (Oct. 16).

Police said the bombs were found just before 3 p.m. by cleaning staff at the site near Pender and Abbot streets. Staff, who believed the bombs were fake, turned them over to police who destroyed them

“Pipe bombs are extremely dangerous. They can eject pieces of shrapnel in all directions causing serious injuries or death,” said Const. Tania Visintin. “At a glance, replica pipe bombs can appear very real. As such, we take these calls very seriously and must investigate them thoroughly.”

Visintin said that while these bombs were not real, the public should remain vigilant and not handle anything that looks suspicious.

This is just one of a series of recent bomb threats. Police investigated three last week and in one of them, a bomb threat was emailed to a cyber security company near Homer and Robson streets on Sunday. That email was determined to be a hoax.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911 immediately.

