Burnaby RCMP are asking people to avoid Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue due to an ongoing incident Oct. 18, 2022. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Burnaby RCMP are asking people to avoid Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue due to an ongoing incident Oct. 18, 2022. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Police incident unfolding in Burnaby

People told to avoid Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue

A police incident is unfolding near the Burnaby Hospital Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Burnaby RCMP posted to social media at 11:50 a.m. asking people to avoid a 1.5-kilometre stretch of Canada Way, between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue. The street is located between the Trans-Canada Highway and the Burnaby Hospital.

RCMP didn’t specify what was going on, but said there doesn’t appear to be a risk to the public.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Police identify 38-year-old as man gunned down at Vancouver golf course

READ ALSO: Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro VancouverRCMP

Previous story
Two children dead, 46-year-old man arrested in Laval, north of Montreal
Next story
Lifetime teaching ban issued to former Abbotsford vice-principal sentenced for child porn

Just Posted

(Black Press Media Creative)
George Floyds family consiedrs suing Kanye West after Fentanyl claim