Police ask for help finding missing Maple Ridge woman

The missing woman has tattoos on her hands, neck, torso and back. Rebecca Harbowy has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 23.

A 36-year-old woman from Maple Ridge has been reported missing, and Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating her.

Police report Rebecca Harbowy was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 23, at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 11600 block of Laity Street.

Her mother Debbie Harbowy said Rebecca had left Ridge Meadows Hospital unexpectedly, and said she had been disoriented and confused. Debbie believes her daughter did not have a coat on a cold night, no phone, no identification, and no money.

Harbowy is described as a Caucasian female, 5’6” tall, 170 pounds, with brown/red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with black logo lettering on the chest, black puma sweatpants with lettering on the bottom left pant leg, and black and white Nike running shoes.

Harbowy has multiple tattoos on her hands, neck, torso and back. Her mother described her hand and finger tattoos as henna style designs, and the word Romeo, for her cat.

Debbie got a call from the hospital that her daughter had left, and when the worried mom arrived there at approximately 2 a.m., Rebecca was nowhere to be found. Debbie said she searched for her for hours, finally stopping at about 5 a.m., thinking she must be with someone she knows.

However, she said it is uncharacteristic for her daughter to be away from home for more than a day, calling her a homebody.

Debbie has continued searching, speaking to people on the streets, and even asking people living in the neighbourhood if they could check their security cameras for her daughter’s image. Police have also been checking cameras.

The missing woman’s family has put the word out in social media, and put up posters in the community.

If you have any information regarding Harbowy’s whereabouts, or have seen her, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to File 2023-23402.

