Police arrest fake Santa for waving replica firearm in downtown Victoria

A replica firearm seized by VicPD after arresting a man in a Santa suit on Wednesday (Nov. 29) morning. (Courtesy VicPD)

Rest assured a man dressed as Santa arrested by Victoria police Wednesday morning was not the real deal – neither was the weapon he was waving.

VicPD officers arrested a man in a fake beard and Santa suit on Nov. 29 shortly before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports he was waving a gun near the intersection of Douglas and Fort streets, the department said in a news release.

Officers found a man matching the unusual description sitting on a bench in the area. He was arrested without incident.

The man had an outstanding warrant for uttering threats and is being held in custody to appear in court, VicPD said.

While police call it a replica firearm, as the investigation is still ongoing, the department police won’t share further details.

VicPD asks anyone with information or video footage of the incident to call the report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.

READ ALSO: Saanich police concerned for man whose car found near water front

Breaking NewsVicPD