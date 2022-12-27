Doug Langford of JDL Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The High Life: High Performance Homes

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, high performance homes.

What’s a high-performance home, and why does it matter to you? Doug Langford of JDL Homes looks behind the walls, enlightening listeners to the lifestyle benefits, costs, and energy savings.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

