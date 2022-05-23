A small plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday, May 22, at the Vernon Regional Airport. (File photo)

A small plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday, May 22, at the Vernon Regional Airport. (File photo)

Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Okanagan airport

Nobody injured after small plane touches down at Vernon Regional Airport without landing gear extended

The Vernon Regional Airport’s Emergency Response Plan was activated Sunday afternoon, May 22, after a single-engine plane landed on the runway without having its landing gear extended.

Only one person was aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

No other aircraft or objects were involved and no major damage was done to the airport infrastructure.

The runway was closed temporarily while a local aircraft repair company helped extricate the disabled plane from the area.

The runway has since been cleared and reopened.

No information is available regarding potential cause of the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon School District vaults gymnastics club into new home

READ MORE: Final day for 102nd Falkland Stampede

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AirportEmergency PreparednessVernon

Previous story
WHO chief: COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’

Just Posted

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Monkeypox poses low risk, but everyone susceptible: Tam