The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)

Plane hits fence in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

TSB to investigate near-crash

A light plane made a hard landing and hit a fence on Tuesday at the Pitt Meadows Airport, according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

The TSB announced Wednesday that a team of investigators was heading to Pitt Meadows after the Piper PA28 Cherokee made the rough landing.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the agency said on its Twitter account.

The announcement did not say if the pilot was injured.

– More to come

