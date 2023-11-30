Pickup truck found with bullet holes in Burnaby: RCMP

Police also investigating to see if burning vehicle found shortly after is connected to the shooting

Burnaby RCMP is investigating a daylight shooting Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, as well as whether a vehicle found burning shortly after is connected. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Burnaby RCMP is investigating a daylight shooting, as well as whether a vehicle found burning shortly after is connected.

Officers were called to the 4300-block of Dawson Street around 12:10 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 30) for a report of a shooting where RCMP found a pickup truck with bullet holes. Police say there were no injuries reported.

Shortly after, around 12:30 p.m., a vehicle was found burning in the 8700-block of Maple Grove Crescent. Burnaby RCMP is now investigating whether the burning vehicle is connected to the shooting.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said the shooting appears to be targeted.

Dawson Street is expected to be closed in both directions between Rosser and Madison avenues for several hours while police investigate.

