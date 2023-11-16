PHOTOS: Driver catches fire after serious vehicle collision in Maple Ridge

A two-vehicle collision on Nov. 15 sent two men to the hospital in Maple Ridge with serious injuries. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) A two-vehicle collision on Nov. 15 sent two men to the hospital in Maple Ridge with serious injuries. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) A two-vehicle collision on Nov. 15 sent two men to the hospital in Maple Ridge with serious injuries. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) A two-vehicle collision on Nov. 15 sent two men to the hospital in Maple Ridge with serious injuries. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) A two-vehicle collision on Nov. 15 sent two men to the hospital in Maple Ridge with serious injuries. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) A two-vehicle collision on Nov. 15 sent two men to the hospital in Maple Ridge with serious injuries. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)

A driver was trapped in a burning pickup after a crash in Maple Ridge on Wednesday night.

Two drivers are now in hospital with serious injuries after the two-vehicle collision. According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 22200-block of 128th Ave.

“An F250 pickup truck and Honda CRV collided causing both vehicles to roll over,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner. “The driver and lone occupant in the F250 became pinned inside the truck, which caught fire.”

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were able to extinguish the flames and rescue the driver of the pickup, who was then transported to hospital along with the driver of the other vehicle.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP crackdown on unsafe commercial vehicles

One of the men has been treated and released from the hospital, with the other still being cared for, as he suffered serious injuries.

“The Integrated Reconstruction Analysis Reconstruction Team (ICARS) was called out to assist with the investigation and speed is believed to be a factor in the cause of this collision,” said Klaussner.

Anyone witnesses to the event are asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

READ ALSO: Encrypted email service denies accused RCMP leaker’s claim it has intelligence ties

Maple Ridgemotor vehicle crash