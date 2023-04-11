Person stabbed at New Westminster SkyTrain station, police looking for 3 suspects

New Westminster Police say victim, suspects not known to each other

New Westminster Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a SkyTrain station April 10, 2023. (File: Black Press Media files)

New Westminster Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a SkyTrain station Monday night (April 10).

Around 11 p.m., NWPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Columbia Station, according to a release from Sgt. Andrew Leaver Tuesday (April 11).

Officers found a victim, who was given first-aid treatment and taken to hospital.

Leaver said officers “learned” an altercation took place between two groups inside the SkyTrain station, which resulted in the victim being stabbed. He added the suspects and the victim are not known to each other.

Leaver said three suspects then left the SkyTrain station onto Columbia Street.

Police are now looking for the three suspects: two men and a woman.

The first suspect, a man, has an “olive complexion,” with a thin mustache and about 18 to 20 years old. He was wearing a black shoulder bag, black-coloured beanie, grey hoodie, burgundy-coloured jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second male suspect also had an “olive complexion,” with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, with a large white logo on the front, a bag and dark boots.

The female suspect is described with a “medium skin tone,” and approximately 16 to 18 years old. She was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the front, a black jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

The New Westminster Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to please call the Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430 or send an email to mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org and reference file number 23-5589.

READ MORE: Man allegedly assaults SkyTrain passengers, attempts to slash police with knife

READ MORE: Victim of alleged terrorist attack on Surrey bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceSkyTrainstabbing