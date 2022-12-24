Pedestrian struck on Lower Mainland road early Christmas Eve

Emergency crews had the northbound section of Glover Road blocked while they dealt with a pedestrian accident early Christmas Eve morning in Milner. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Black Press Media)

Details are still sketchy, but there’s been reports of a pedestrian being struck in Milner early this morning.

Sometime early Saturday morning (Christmas Eve) a pedestrian was hit. It’s unclear at this time if the person was struck by a semi and perhaps an SUV on the scene.

The incident occurred in 6400-block of Glover Road, northbound just north of Mufford Crescent.

A witness reported seeing a jacket and medical equipment visible at the roadside, as well as an umbrella several metres back.

The victim is reportedly in serious condition in the hospital.

It was dark at the time of the collision and there was heavy rains.

The witness noted that there are no sidewalks on this section of the road and there is a curve in the road.

• More details as they come available

