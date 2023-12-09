Pedestrian struck by truck in downtown Maple Ridge

A person on a motorized mobility scooter was struck by a pickup truck in downtown Maple Ridge on the morning of Dec. 9. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A person on a motorized mobility scooter was struck by a pickup truck in downtown Maple Ridge on the morning of Dec. 9. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A person on a motorized mobility scooter was struck by a pickup truck in downtown Maple Ridge on the morning of Dec. 9. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A person on a motorized mobility scooter was struck by a pickup truck in downtown Maple Ridge on the morning of Dec. 9. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

One person has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a Maple Ridge intersection on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Dewdney Trunk Road and 222nd Street.

An unidentified individual on a motorized mobility scooter was crossing Dewdney Trunk Road when they were struck by a driver in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

First responders arrived on the scene and treated the victim who had suffered serious and was transported to hospital.

The intersection is expected to be shut down for the next couple of hours while police conduct their investigation.

car accidentMaple Ridgemotor vehicle crash