A pedestrian was struck in the 7000-block of Granville Avenue in Richmond on Oct. 14. She later died in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Pedestrian killed in Richmond car crash

Impairment not considered a factor in fatal early morning collision

A pedestrian has died in hospital after she was struck in an early morning car crash in Richmond on Saturday (Oct. 14).

RCMP say a driver collided with the pedestrian at about 6 a.m. in the 7000-block of Granville Avenue, a four-lane street divided by a centre median.

The female, whose age hasn’t been disclosed, was taken to hospital where she later died. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Richmond RCMP say impairment was not a factor. They’re asking for anyone who witnessed the fatal collision or who has dash camera footage of it to contact them and quote file number 2023-32555.

