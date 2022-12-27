Pedestrian killed in Maple Ridge after Monday evening collision

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A pedestrian has been killed in Maple Ridge after a vehicle collided with them just after 8 p.m. on Monday night.

The incident occurred in the 20300 block of Lougheed Highway on Dec. 26 when a white Honda SUV travelling westbound struck the pedestrian.

Upon arrival, emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, with the victim dying at the scene.

The small stretch of Lougheed Highway was closed for several hours in both directions as Ridge Meadows RCMP investigated the scene.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroners Service are currently investigating the incident.

More information to come when available.

