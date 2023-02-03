A pedestrian has been killed near Home Restaurant in Maple Ridge after they were hit by a vehicle at 216 Street and Lougheed Highway on the evening of Feb. 2. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)

Pedestrian dead after Thursday evening collision in Maple Ridge

The incident occurred near 216 Street and Lougheed Highway

A pedestrian is now dead after a fatal collision on Thursday evening that happened near the intersection of 216 Street and Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. when a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the side of the road.

The pedestrian died at the scene, with Ridge Meadows RCMP closing down the section of Lougheed Highway as they complete their investigation.

The highway re-opened around midnight, but the investigation is still ongoing, with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) assisting with the case.

More details to come as they’re made available.

