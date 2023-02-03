Pedestrian dead after Thursday evening collision in Maple Ridge

A pedestrian has been killed near Home Restaurant in Maple Ridge after they were hit by a vehicle at 216 Street and Lougheed Highway on the evening of Feb. 2. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)

A pedestrian is now dead after a fatal collision on Thursday evening that happened near the intersection of 216 Street and Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. when a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the side of the road.

The pedestrian died at the scene, with Ridge Meadows RCMP closing down the section of Lougheed Highway as they complete their investigation.

#LMDICARS is on scene at 216 Street and #Lougheed Hwy, #MapleRidge for a serious collision involving a pedestrian. The road is currently closed in both directions and will remain so for several hours. Detours are in place. @LMDRCMP @RidgeRCMP @AM730Traffic #BCHwy7 — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) February 3, 2023

The highway re-opened around midnight, but the investigation is still ongoing, with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) assisting with the case.

More details to come as they’re made available.

