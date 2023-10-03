Opium found stuffed in furniture, machinery entering B.C.

Border services officers discovered nearly 200kg of opium inside two shipping containers entering B.C. in August. (Photo courtesy of Canada Border Services Agency) Border services officers discovered nearly 200kg of opium inside two shipping containers entering B.C. in August. (Photo courtesy of Canada Border Services Agency)

Border agents stopped nearly 200 kilograms of opium from entering B.C. in August, after discovering the drug hidden inside two inbound shipping containers.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the first bust was made on Aug. 15 at the Burnaby Container Examination Facility, when a team of officers and drug detecting dogs found 150 kilograms of opium stuffed inside a piece of steel machinery.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 28, another team of officers and dogs at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility discovered another 46 kilograms of the illicit drug concealed in a piece of furniture.

CBSA says both seizures have been referred to B.C. RCMP for investigation.

