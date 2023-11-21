One wounded in Langley shooting

Police are asking for tips and dash cam footage

Langley RCMP say one person was shot Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)

One man was shot and wounded in a residential neighbourhood in Langley on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

At about 7:30 a.m., Langley RCMP received calls about gunshots heard in the 20100 block of 84th Avenue, according to Cpl. Zynal Sharoom.

The officers found a person at the scene suffering from what is believed to be a gunshot wound, said Sharoom.

The victim was taken to hospital.

“Officers remain on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this time there is no risk to the public,” said Sharoom.

Police are asking anyone with more information, or with dash cam footage that might shed light on the incident, to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

