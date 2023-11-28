One teen dead, another taken to hospital as homicide rocks northwest B.C. town

Investigators on scene all day of an incident that claimed the life of a boy in Terrace

Crime scene ribbon sections off location of a homicide investigation near the intersection of Clinton and Lakelse. Officers were called to the scene on Nov. 26, 2023 in Terrace, B.C. where they found the body of a young teen. (Staff photo)

Students in Terrace were expected to be wearing black today in the aftermath of an incident Sunday that left one teen dead in a suspected homicide and another taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators from the RCMP’s specialized major crime unit were at the scene Monday after an incident which claimed the life of a Caledonia Secondary student in the northwest B.C. community.

Officers were called to the 3000 Block of Clinton, just north of where Clinton intersects with Lakelse Ave. in the downtown core on Nov. 26 to find a deceased youth outside of a residence. A second youth was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say a third youth was arrested and then released. Provincial prosecutors have not approved charges, RCMP report in a Nov. 27 news release.

“Investigators do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the community. Currently, police are not releasing further information to protect the integrity of the investigation,” RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said.

The scene is immediately adjacent to a residential complex now under construction on the corner of Clinton and what appears to be an alley, but is actually the 4500 Block of Lazelle Ave.

Officers remained at the location all yesterday and through the night after marking it off with bright ribbons.

Social media posts report that Caledonia students, students from Parkside Secondary and students from Skeena Middle School will be wearing black tomorrow Nov. 28).

The school district’s critical incident response team has been activated to support students, families and staff.

