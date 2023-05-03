A shooting in Surrey has left one person dead from Tuesday, May 2 in the 14800 block of 108 Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One dead in targeted B.C. shooting

Shooting happened Tuesday (May 2) night in 14800 block of 108 Ave. in Surrey

A targeted shooting in Surrey from Tuesday night has left one man dead, with investigators looking for a possible suspect.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 2) night, police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the area of 108 Ave. and 148 St. in Surrey. One man was found in “critical condition”, but died after being taken to hospital.

A freelance photographer on scene noted that the victim was shot in a Dodge SUV and there was possibly more than one person shot.

“Initial information indicates this was a targeted incident. IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) has taken conduct of the investigation and are working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP to gather evidence,” reads a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward, as well as anyone with information or dash camera footage from the area last night between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

