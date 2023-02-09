One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck on Highway 5 Thursday (Feb.9).

Const. Mike Moore, of the BC Highway Patrol, said the crash occurred just after noon between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road, south of Barriere. Members of the Barriere RCMP, BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops and Clearwater, and Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services (CARS) attended.

“Highway 5 is currently closed in both directions at this time, and a time of re-opening is undetermined at this point,” Moore said. “BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation, which is in the early stages.”

Drive B.C. currently lists Highway 5 as closed until at least 9 p.m. Detours are available via Highways 1, 24 or 97. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.

Just last week on Feb. 2 BC RCMP Highway Patrol confirmed one life was lost after two semi-trailers collided between Kealty Road and McLure Ferry Road. Highway 5 was closed from 15 kilometres south of Barriere to 14 kilometres north of Kamloops for several hours. Police said that collision occurred at 12:11 p.m.

Read More: Crash between two semi-trailers claims one life south of Barriere


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Next story
RCMP’s shorter version of injunction prompts court’s acquittal of B.C. protester

Just Posted

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. China on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said U.S. accusations that a downed Chinese balloon was part of an extensive surveillance program amount to “information warfare against China.” (Chad Fish via AP, File)
US says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy program

Pop-up banner image