Federal Green Party MP Elizabeth May, here seen in September, says the recent run of climatic crises has shifted the discussion around climate change in Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

Federal Green Party MP Elizabeth May, here seen in September, says the recent run of climatic crises has shifted the discussion around climate change in Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Not indecent’: Elizabeth May sponsors petition advocating for public nudity in Canada

As of May 17, the petition has garnered 360 signatures

Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May is sponsoring a petition calling for public nudity to be allowed in Canada.

May, who is MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, is listed as the MP sponsor of the petition. It was brought forward by James Andrew Porter of North Saanich.

The petition states that nudity is not intrinsically sexual, indecent or obscene and Canada’s existing prohibition on public nudity is harmful to society by reinforcing the notion that the human body is “inherently shameful”.

“We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to repeal Section 174 of the Criminal Code and insert language into the Criminal Code specifying that public nudity, in and of itself, is not indecent, obscene, or a nuisance,” the petition states.

Black Press Media has reached out to May for comment.

As of May 17, the petition has garnered 360 signatures — 165 of which are from Ontario, with 59 from B.C. and 51 from Alberta.

It is currently illegal in Canada to be nude in a public place. or while on private property but exposed to public view. Being nude in public constitutes an “indecent act”. Punishments can include up to two years in prison, fines of $5,000 or both.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Naked man runs through Surrey Walmart

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Dozens of kittens and 1 ewe rescued from feces-laden B.C. property

Just Posted

FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
VIDEO: Moon goes blood red in ‘Eclipse for the Americas’