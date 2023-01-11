No Spare copies lying around Fraser Valley Regional Library branches

More than 1,000 holds placed at local libraries already on Prince Harry’s new memoir

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir Spare went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

It’s going to be hard for some time to get your hands on a copy of Spare at the Fraser Valley Regional Library.

The regional library announced on Wednesday that they got some of their copies of Prince Harry’s memoir. But more than 1,000 holds have already been placed on the book, including all of their available formats.

On Wednesday afternoon, a quick search of the FVRL system online shows that there are 296 regular copies of the book in the system across its 25 locations. For those, there are 796 holds already.

There are others ways to read a book now, though. FVRL has 37 e-books with 311 holds, and they’ve ordered 25 copies of Spare in large print, for which there are already 222 holds. They’ve also ordered 12 audiobooks, for which there are already 98 holds.

That equals a whopping 1,422 holds.

The FVRL system also shows that they have ordered 218 more copies of the book for their members to borrow. Another 78 are in processing getting ready to be borrowed.

They posted the arrival of the books on their Facebook page on Wednesday, with a link to the page for putting a hold on a copy. The comments on the post were a mix of excitement and disdain, which mirrors the reaction to the book around the world this week.

But one person said they were already halfway through their copy.

Just two weeks ago, FVRL released lists of some of their most borrowed items in 2022. For comparison in numbers, the most popular fiction novel last year was The Maid by Nita Prose. The libraries have 53 copies of this book and there are currently 10 holds on it.

Colleen Hoover’s Verity was also very popular in 2022. The libraries have 49 copies and there are currently 100 holds on those.

