Murdered girl’s dad brought handgun to court: Ibrahim Ali’s lawyers

Lawyers for the man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in a British Columbia park say it was the victim’s father who allegedly brought a handgun into a Vancouver courtroom on the final day of the trial last week.

Ibrahim Ali’s lawyer Ben Lynskey described the incident in a B.C. Supreme Court hearing and co-counsel Kevin McCullough says in an affidavit that Victoria Police told him the man brought the loaded Glock handgun with an “intention to kill” on Friday.

An email from Vancouver Police to Ali’s lawyers says a “no contact undertaking” applies to the girl’s father with them as of Monday, and the man “must not enter” the vicinity of the Supreme Court in Vancouver.

The email shared with The Canadian Press by the lawyers and described in court says if the father breaches the undertaking they should call 911 immediately.

Lynskey told the hearing that the father had dialed into the proceedings, despite the no contact order, saying it was wrong that the man had any part in it.

He told Justice Lance Bernard that he understood the father had been arrested but didn’t know if a charge had been laid.

But the judge said there was nothing to prevent the father attending the hearing virtually.

Vancouver Police said Monday a man was arrested in connection with the Friday incident and has since been released, pending further investigation.

Another affidavit describes more than a dozen messages received by McCullough and his firm that includes threats to kill the lawyer and his family.

Meanwhile, Ali’s lawyers are seeking to appeal their client’s first-degree murder conviction, citing 25 grounds including allegations about “third-party suspects.”

The notice of appeal filed by McCullough says two other men were arrested for the killing, but the B.C. Supreme Court erred by refusing to allow evidence about them to be brought up at the trial.

The notice also describes “two Asian men” who McCullough says were seen carrying a heavy bag near where the girl’s body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in 2017.

Other grounds for appeal include alleged bias against the defence, a dispute over the Crown’s suggestion the girl did not have a boyfriend, and that the court didn’t properly address safety concerns about death threats made against Ali’s lawyers.

The trial concluded Friday with the jury convicting Ali of killing the girl who can’t be named because of a publication ban, although hearings on matters arising from the case continue.

A hearing on Tuesday in Vancouver was moved to courtroom 67, which is fitted with a metal detector.

