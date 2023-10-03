Murder investigators take over case of body found in Langley park

IHIT has conduct of the Sept. 22 case, local RCMP say

Police taped off trails after a body was found at the scene of a fire in a Langley City’s Nicomekl park near 208 and Fraser on Friday night, Sept. 22. (Mary Parnell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a person found dead in a Langley City park last month.

The Langley RCMP confirmed Tuesday that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now looking into the incident.

On the night of Friday, Sept. 22, there was a report of a fire in Nicomekl Park, near Fraser Highway and 208th Street. The area has been a popular place for homeless people to camp during dry weather.

Responders to the fire discovered human remains, Sgt. Mike Lim told the Langley Advance Times last month.

Very little information was released by police in the wake of the body’s discovery. Police did not release the victim’s gender or age, or whether they had been identified.

Lim did say at the time that there was no reason to believe there was a threat to public safety.

A photo posted on social media showed a scorched area at the scene.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to IHIT for comment on why they have taken over the case.

