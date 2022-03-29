Police and IHIT are at a Willoughby area site Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Murder investigators are in Langley Tuesday afternoon

IHIT was deployed Tuesday after having been here Friday for a murder in a hotel

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to Willoughby Tuesday afternoon, joining local emergency crews that wre already on scene in the area of 208th Street and 74th Avenue.

A small canopy is set up in middle of empty lot east side of 208th near intersection with 74B Avenue.

Police are checking around the site that has been a vacant lot for several years.

• More to come…

• Murder investigators were in Langley Friday, March 25 after a man was found in a hotel

Police are at a vacant lot in the area of 208th Street and 74B Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Investigators checked out an area covered by a canopy in the middle of a vacant lot on 208th Street in Willoughby. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

