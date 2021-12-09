More rain and wind to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley starting tomorrow

40 to 60 mm of rain expected, winds speeds from 60 to 80 km

Special weather statements are in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 - 11. (News Bulletin file photo)

More rain and wind is on the way to the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement stating Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley can expect 40 to 60 millimetres of rain from Dec. 10 to 11, with winds speeds gusting from 60 to 80 kilometres an hour.

Whistler, Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass will also see anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

The weather system will arrive on B.C.’s south coast on Friday morning, accompanied by strong southeast winds. The strongest winds are expected along the Strait of Georgia on Friday.

The rain and winds will start to ease by Saturday morning, but the snow will persist over the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass through Saturday.

“Freezing levels will range between 500 and 1000 metres with this system. Whistler and the high elevation mountain passes, particularly Highways 3, 5, and the Sea to Sky, can expect heavy snow,” the statement says.

