Monday morning BC Ferries’ travels start with a delay at Swartz Bay

Ferry users hit a hiccup first thing Monday (Oct. 30) with the Spirit of Vancouver Island holding in dock at Swartz Bay due to a mechanical issue ahead of the 7 a.m. ferry.

“We are working to fix this and will keep you informed as more information becomes available. As soon as the problem is resolved, the vessel will resume service,” BC Ferries said in a news release when the problem first appeared.

“Despite the delay, please arrive during the check-in window noted in your booking confirmation email to maintain your reserved status. This ensures we can stage your vehicle at the terminal ahead of standby customers and those reserved on later sailings.”

The Tsawwassen sailing was delayed 30 minutes as crews investigated a problem with the ship’s electrical system.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island was drydocked from Oct. 10 to 18 for ballast tank repairs.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information visit bcferries.com.

