(File photo)

(File photo)

Missing person in Okanagan Lake

The specific location in Okanagan Lake is unknown

A person is missing in Okanagan Lake as of June 18.

At 3:35 p.m., a call came in for a marine rescue. At 3:53 p.m., a call was made for a missing person.

The specific location in the lake is unknown at this time.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is on scene and collecting information, according to COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich.

At the same time, they are continuing their search for 31-year old Chelsea Cardno, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 14.

Kelowna Capital News will stay up to date on this ongoing situation.

READ MORE: Kelowna re-routing water to Mission Creek to minimize flood impacts

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for sexual assault suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LakesBreaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanagan

Previous story
Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog in Kelowna

Just Posted

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during Question Period, Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ottawa. Liberal Justice Minister David Lametti is expected to table a bill as early as Friday that would respond to a Supreme Court ruling to allow voluntary extreme intoxication as a defence for serious crimes.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals table bill responding to Supreme Court decision on ‘extreme intoxication’

Pop-up banner image ×