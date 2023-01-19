A West Vancouver woman was arrested Jan. 11 for allegedly stealing $80,000 from a North Vancouver business she was working at. (Credit: Pixabay)

A West Vancouver woman was arrested Jan. 11 for allegedly stealing $80,000 from a North Vancouver business she was working at. (Credit: Pixabay)

Metro Vancouver business claims employee stole $80K while owner was on vacation

West Vancouver woman arrested on allegations of fraud

A North Vancouver business says one of its employees refunded $80,000 in customer purchases to her own personal credit cards.

All of this was done in a matter of just a few months over the summer of 2021 while the owner was on vacation, the business claims. It wasn’t until the owner returned in September that the business says they discovered what had happened.

Last week, North Vancouver RCMP arrested the woman accused of the fraud – a West Vancouver resident in her 30s.

Const. Mansoor Sahak says they’ll likely recommend charges against the woman in the near future. She is no longer employed at the business.

