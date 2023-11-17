Mechanical issues cause ferry cancellations between Island, Lower Mainland

Four sailings of the Coastal Celebration are cancelled due to mechanical issues on Friday, Nov. 17. (Black Press Media file photo)

A mechanical issue has several sailings between southern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland cancelled Friday.

Coastal Celebration sailings set to leave Swartz Bay at noon and 4 p.m. as well as correlated sailings out of Tsawwassen at 2 and 6 p.m. will not sail, according to a BC Ferries notice issued just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 17.

The agency cites a mechanical difficulty with the vessel’s No. 2 drive motor as the cause.

“We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” the notice reads.

“Our Customer Service Centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled. In the case of a cancellation, we will refund fees and/or fares.”

For the most up-to-date information, BC Ferries recommends customers follow on social media or visit bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Improvements at BC Ferries a ‘top priority’ of government

BCFerriesBreaking News