xx

Maple Ridge man died when his car crashed into SkyTrain pillar in Vancouver

VPD issues appeal for witnesses and dash-cam videos

Vancouver Police have identified a 27-year-old Maple Ridge man as the victim of a single-car collision Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the collision occurred around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, March 5, as the driver was heading east on Terminal Avenue in a black Chrysler 200. He somehow lost control and collided with a concrete SkyTrain pillar.

Efforts to save the man’s life were not successful and he died at the scene.

VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is looking into whether speed and alcohol were factors. Anyone with information, including people who saw the vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam video, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Two people were taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash

READ ALSO: VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collisionMaple RidgePolice

Previous story
B.C. woman shares story of Ukrainian family members during local rally

Just Posted

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies