Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the year’s first shooting. (Black Press files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the year’s first shooting. (Black Press files)

Man wounded in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for witnesses, video

Maple Ridge already has its first shooting of 2023.

One man was injured, and the Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the targeted shooting that occurred early Monday in the Albion neighbourhood.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report that a man had been assaulted at a residence in the 24600 block of 101 Avenue in Maple Ridge.

The man was transported by BC Emergency Health Services to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was in serious condition.

This is believed to be a targeted, isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public at this time, said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

Police are still seeking witnesses, video surveillance, and dash camera footage from the area. Anyone with information for police regarding this investigation is asked to contact Cpl. Grewal at 604-467-7651.

READ ALSO: Vancouver’s December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board

READ ALSO: Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsMaple RidgePitt MeadowsShooting

Previous story
Peacock seeking shelter, ram seeking mate top wacky calls to B.C. Conservation in 2022
Next story
Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures: extreme weather expert

Just Posted

FILE - Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who are playing the title roles in Franco Zeffirelli’s “Romeo and Juliet,” place flowers on the “Tomba di Giulietta”, or the Tomb of Juliet, in Verona, northern Italy, on Oct. 22, 1968. The two stars of 1968’s “Romeo and Juliet” sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens. (AP Photo/File)
VIDEO: ‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars sue over 1968 film’s teen nude scene