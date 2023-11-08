Man with ties to Kelowna equestrian community arrested by Sex Crimes Unit

A prominent member of the Kelowna equestrian community has been arrested by the RCMP Sex Crimes Unit.

The man was arrested on Nov. 7, by Kelowna RCMP for allegations of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

“Our investigators believe there may be additional victims as the accused has been involved in the equestrian community for a number of years,” said Cpl. Tim Russell with the Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit. “Based on this belief, we are asking anyone in the equestrian community who believes they may have also been victim to an offence of a sexual nature, to please come forward and report those incidents to police.”

The man arrested has since been released, however, due to the risk to the public the accused has been placed on conditions of no contact with anyone under the age of 18 as the investigation continues.

Provided the sensitive nature of this investigation, no additional details will be released at this time, said Cpl. Russell.

