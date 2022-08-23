(Black Press file photo.)

Man killed in Highway 3 crash near Yahk

There were two serious collisions in the same stretch last week

  • Aug. 23, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Yahk last week.

On Aug. 17, Creston RCMP responded to the fatal collision. The driver was an older man from out of town. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and police say there was no criminal element.

Several days later, a second serious collision occurred in the same area.

On Aug. 20, a semi-truck crashed into a bridge near Yahk. Police say the driver was impaired by alcohol. He was issued an immediate roadside prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded.

“The driver stated that he had no idea how he could be intoxicated and that it must have been a mistake,” Const. Brett Urano said.

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs

