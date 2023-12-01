A man was hit and killed by a train near the Port Haney station on Nov. 30. (Black Press Media files)

A man was hit and killed by a train near the Port Haney station on Nov. 30. (Black Press Media files)

Man dead after being struck by train in Maple Ridge

The incident occurred on Thursday evening near Port Haney station

One person is dead after being struck by a train in Maple Ridge on Thursday evening.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed that the initial call came in at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Officers responded to the incident near the Port Haney station, where a pedestrian had been struck by a train, resulting in the male victim dying at the scene.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation and police are working closely with CPKC Police and the BC Coroners Service,” said Klaussner.

West Coast Express trains were delayed for quite some time, with a bus bridge needing to be brought in to help commuters. But service has since resumed as normal.

