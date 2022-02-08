THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man arrested after downtown Vancouver assault spree

Suspect was arrested around 3 am at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant

Vancouver Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after he attacked three strangers in the city’s downtown core Monday night (Feb. 7).

Police believe the suspect first approached a 21-year-old man near Emery Barnes Park and asked to borrow his vape pen. When the man refused, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to stab him.

The suspect then walked to a restaurant on Davie Street and stabbed a 65-year-old man in the face before attacking a 25-year-old woman on Hornby Street.

Both were taken to hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The suspect was located and arrested by VPD officers at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant.

READ MORE: 1,705 people victims of unprovoked assaults in Vancouver since September 2020, police say

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Skills development, spending promised in B.C.’s throne speech
Next story
B.C. resident makes narrow escape as car plows through apartment living room wall

Just Posted

FILE – Flood waters are seen from the air in Abbotsford, B.C., on November 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$228M fund coming for B.C. farmers, ranchers impacted by November floods