The man accused of killing Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien, Nicholas Bellemare, made a court appearance on Nov. 7. (Ridge Meadows RCMP, Special to Black Press Media)

Man accused of killing Ridge Meadows Mountie appears in court

Nicholas Bellemare accused of first degree murder, will next appear in January

Nicholas Bellemare, who is accused of shooting and killing Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien, made a brief court appearance by video on Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, at provincial court in Port Coquitlam.

Bellemare is charged with first degree murder – every killing of a police officer results in a charge of first degree murder, irrespective of whether the murder is planned. He is also charged with a second count of attempted murder. Bellemare is a 25-year-old Coquitlam resident.

O’Brien was killed, and two other Ridge Meadows RCMP officers wounded, when they executed a warrant at a Coquitlam residence on the morning of Sept. 22. The warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation.

A second officer suffered a gunshot wound, and a third officer suffered injuries which were not caused by bullets.

Bellemare’s court date on Tuesday was a brief pre-trial appearance, and any evidence given was subject to a ban on publication. He remains in custody, and will be back in court for his next appearance on Jan. 16, 2024.

O’Brien was 51, had been a Mountie for seven years, and had been decorated. A Langley resident, he left behind a wife and six children. Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

A gofundme.com page to raise money for his family has raised more than $175,000.

