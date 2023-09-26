Man, 29, identified in fatal Richmond shooting

Richmond RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead near Richmond Centre shopping mall Sunday (Sept. 24, 2023). (Shane MacKichan)

The homicide team has identified the victim in the fatal shooting in Richmond over the weekend.

“Jackie” Giang Giang Tran, 29, was killed Sept. 24 after a shooting in the 8000-block of Anderson Road. Richmond RCMP were called to the area just before 5 a.m.

Tran died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now hoping to advance the investigation by identifying Tran.

IHIT is looking for dash-cam footage from anyone who was driving or parked on Anderson, Cooney, Eckersley or Park roads between 3 a.m. and 5 p.m. People can contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

