Northbound traffic on the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay is backed up Sept. 27 due to a vehicle crash, as shown by Drive BC highway camera. (Drive BC)

Northbound traffic on the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay is backed up Sept. 27 due to a vehicle crash, as shown by Drive BC highway camera. (Drive BC)

Major crash caused traffic mayhem on Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay

Traffic being diverted into southbound lane as of 2 p.m.

A major crash along the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay is causing a backlog of traffic Tuesday (Sept. 27).

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours from about 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., following what Squamish RCMP called a “major vehicle incident” at the intersection of Lions Bay Avenue and Brunswick Beach Road.

Drive BC estimated the lanes wouldn’t re-open until about 6 p.m., but as of about 2 p.m. RCMP said they have converted one southbound lane into a northbound one.

RCMP have also said they are on the lookout for a white Honda with rear-end damage, missing part of its back bumper. Anyone who sees it is told not to approach, but to call police.

RCMP say the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to the scene.

READ ALSO: ‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for Okanagan residential school survivor

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro VancouverSquamishTrafficWhistler

Previous story
Tŝilhqot’in title lands crux of two-day meeting with Indigenous leaders, premier, ministers
Next story
Newest deployment of B.C. police dogs already sniffing out crime

Just Posted

This illustration made available by Johns Hopkins APL and NASA depicts NASA’s DART probe, foreground right, and Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube, bottom right, at the Didymos system before impact with the asteroid Dimorphos, left. DART is expected to zero in on the asteroid Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

Pop-up banner image