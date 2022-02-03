Lower Mainland mixed martial arts trainer charged with sexual exploitation

Police asking anyone with more information to come forward

Danyal Bahramfar has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Police have released the name of a mixed martial arts trainer based out of Pitt Meadows who they are investigating for sexual exploitation offences.

Danyal Bahramfar, who also goes by the name of Daniel Golkar, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation on Jan. 21.

Police say they received information in October 2021 that the 34-year-old Coquitlam man had allegedly sexually exploited “female youth” during training sessions dating back as far as 2016.

Through their investigation, police say, witness statements have indicated that the suspect was involved with “other female gym members” and that he taught group self-defence classes throughout the community.

The alleged offences are to have occurred in Pitt Meadows.

“In order to advance the investigation, police are confirming the accused’s name and issuing his photo in an effort to locate further witnesses and individuals who may have information,” said Corporal Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Klaussner is asking anyone with further information, who have not yet spoken with police, to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and reference file number 2021-20523.

