Much of B.C. can expect snow overnight, starting late Monday (Dec. 18) according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada map)

Much of B.C. can expect snow overnight, starting late Monday (Dec. 18) according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada map)

Lower Mainland could see another 15 cm of snow overnight

Incoming system expected to dump snow across Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

With an Arctic front chilling the air, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for most of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island early Monday (Dec. 18).

Snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is forecast starting tonight, and isn’t expected to taper off until Tuesday afternooon on the mainland.

The pre-Christmas snow dump is thanks to a low pressure system moving through Washington State Monday evening, which Environment Canada says could brush through the southern part of British Columbia.

Due to outflow winds, heavier snow is expected on Vancouver Island, but Lower Mainland residents are still sure to see their fair share.

Environment Canada is reminding drivers to be extra cautious.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

READ ALSO: Rare thundersnow recorded as winter storm hits Lower Mainland once again

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC StormSnowWeather

Previous story
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage
Next story
Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
BREAKING: Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

Pop-up banner image