Loud bang shakes Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Police incident on 228 Street north of Dewdney Trunk Road. (Neil Corbett/The News) Police incident on 228 Street north of Dewdney Trunk Road. (Neil Corbett/The News) Police incident on 228 Street north of Dewdney Trunk Road. (Neil Corbett/The News) Police incident on 228 Street north of Dewdney Trunk Road. (Neil Corbett/The News)

A police bomb squad was at a scene in Maple Ridge early Wednesday morning, where neighbours heard an apparent explosion in the early morning hours.

The explosive disposal team was at a boarded-up residence on 228th Street, just north of Dewdney Trunk Road.

An officer in a heavily armoured blast suit was walking the property in the morning.

A neighbour said he was awakened by a loud blast at approximately 1:50 a.m.

“It sounded like thunder, I’m not really sure what it was, but the house shook, and then I started hearing all the alarms going off in the cars in the neighbourhood here,” said Roy Kontulahti.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Ridge Meadows RCMP deal with standoff situation in Maple Ridge

He witnessed a police incident at the same house in April that involved the police’s Emergency Response Team. with drones and flashbangs deployed.

He wass not shocked by the incident, and said there are “a lot of drug houses in the neighbourhood.”

Police have closed 228th street to trafffic.

• More to come as information becomes available

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccination updates at 15 per cent in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Maple RidgeRCMP