Large early-morning fire breaks out at Vancouver home, spreads to 2 others

Cause of fire remains under investigation

A three-alarm fire in Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Shane MacKichan for Black Press Media)

Roughly 50 firefighters responded to a significant fire that spread to three homes in a Vancouver neighbourhood on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

It’s believed the fire started at a house under construction in the 700-block of Keefer Street around 4:30 a.m.

The fully involved fire spread to adjacent homes and was escalated to a three-alarm blaze.

Witnesses on scene tell Black Press Media that all three houses were extensively damaged.

The cause remains under investigation.

