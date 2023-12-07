Langley shelter wants to find dogs homes for Christmas

Elvis is a high-energy husky in need of a permanent home.

But so far the dog has been out of luck, living at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove since February.

Elvis is just one of a growing number of dogs the staff at the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is hoping to find forever homes for over the next few weeks.

“We really do want to see as many of them go into houses for Christmas,” said Sarah Jones, LAPS executive director.

Elvis has had the longest stay at the shelter of any dog there. Two others, Chester and Kyle, have been at the shelter since June.

To help find them homes, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for Elvis, Chester, and Kyle this week.

They’re among the 37 dogs currently at the shelter, which is putting it close to its total capacity. That’s in addition to about 40 cats.

The dogs at the shelter include those that have been seized, dogs that have been surrendered by owners who can’t care for them anymore, and abandoned dogs and unclaimed strays.

The perception of dogs like Elvis, who live in shelters for a long time, is that there must be something wrong with them, said Jones. But they’re all good dogs, each with their own personality and needs.

“It’s just that their person hasn’t found them yet,” Jones said.

Adoption rates for dogs are low across Canada, she noted, and things are no different for the local shelter.

At one point recently, there was just one available kennel free.

“If a couple of strays had come in, we would not have been able to accommodate them the way would want to,” Jones said.

The large number of dogs is having a financial impact on LAPS.

“Our medical expenses are very high,” she said.

LAPS is contracted to do animal control for Langley City and Township, and receives funding for that. But much of its work is funded by donations and contributions from the public.

The cat program is funded 100 per cent by donors, said Jones.

People interested in adopting a dog or cat, donating, or attending upcoming Santa pet photos, can find out more on the LAPS website at lapsbc.ca.

