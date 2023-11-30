Langley robbery suspects arrested after heist of safe

Langley RCMP announced charges against three men accused of an armed robbery in Aldergrove in November. (Langley Advance Times files)

Three men are facing charges after a robbery that saw crooks attack staff members and steal a safe from an Aldergrove business in November.

Langley RCMP were alerted to an armed robbery at about 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 18, said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom, a spokesperson for the detachment.

The attackers entered a business in the 27500 block of Fraser Highway, brandished a gun, and assaulted staff members before fleeing with goods and a cash safe, Sharoom said.

Officers in Langley were alerted that the thieves were driving a newer-model Ford Explorer. A short time after the robbery, RCMP officers spotted an Explorer and tried to pull it over.

“Despite the suspects’ attempts to outmaneuver law enforcement, swift and coordinated efforts by the police led to the arrest of three individuals in the area of Logan Avenue and Glover Road,” Sharoom said.

Justin Ritchot, 30, Thomas Stanley, 21, and Robert Mills, 20, have each been charged with one count of robbery.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Since the arrests, members of the Langley RCMP drugs and organized crime section and the general investigative section have been working with frontline officers on the robbery investigation. The robbery may be linked to other stick-ups that took place in Langley and Surrey, and an attempted robbery in Mission Nov. 17, Sharoom said.

Local Mounties have been working with their counterparts in Surrey and Mission.

Police are asking anyone with more information, or with dashcam footage from the area of Logan Avenue and Glover Road from the night of Nov. 18, to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: Final arguments to start in B.C. murder trial of Ibrahim Ali

AldergroveCrimeLangley RCMP