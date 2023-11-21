The Port Moody Police Department says a 15-year-old was arrest on Nov. 20, 2023, after they allegedly chased another youth through a crowd of students near Heritage Woods Secondary School. (Google Streetview)

The Port Moody Police Department says a 15-year-old was arrest on Nov. 20, 2023, after they allegedly chased another youth through a crowd of students near Heritage Woods Secondary School. (Google Streetview)

Knife chase near Port Moody high school leads to teen arrest

Police say no injuries reported, 15-year-old taken in as suspect

Police say an altercation between two youth outside a Port Moody high school almost turned violent on Monday (Nov. 20), when one of the youth pulled out a knife and started chasing after the other one.

Witnesses to the incident told police the dispute broke out at a bus stop near Heritage Woods Secondary School at about 3:30 p.m. Things escalated when one of the youth pulled out a large knife and ran after the second youth, chasing them through a busy crowd of students, according to the Port Moody Police Department.

Police say the victim was able to get away and no one was injured. Officers arrested a 15-year-old later in the day.

“This incident was so brazen and occurred as hundreds of youth were leaving school for the day. We are aware there is a video circulating of this incident and we know there are many witnesses who have yet to speak with us,” Const. Sam Zacharias said in a statement.

The department is asking anyone with information to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers, to report anonymously.

