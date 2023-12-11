‘Intent to kill’: Lawyer says loaded gun carried into Ali murder trial

Kevin McCullough had asked for Friday’s proceedings to be moved to a secure courtroom

A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali in his first-degree murder trial said police told him a person close to the proceeding brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with “intent to kill.”

Kevin McCullough said in an interview with The Canadian Press that police told him the Glock firearm was loaded.

He said he and his wife were called to the Victoria Police Department on Sunday, where officers informed them of the incident. He then told his co-counsel, McCullough said.

“I am fearful for my safety, the safety of my co-counsel, Mr. (Ben) Lynskey, and the safety of Mr. Ali at all court appearances,” McCullough said Monday.

“It’s a sad day when defence counsel or people who are being zealously represented, and somehow that turns into a society where they want defence counsel to be hurt, killed, intimidated and threatened.”

The trial concluded Friday with the B.C. Supreme Court jury convicting Ali of killing the 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017. The girl’s name cannot be reported because of a publication ban.

McCullough said Monday that he intends to file notice to appeal Ali’s conviction.

Neither Victoria Police nor Vancouver Police immediately responded to questions about the alleged incident in court, while a spokesman for the BC Prosecution Service declined to comment, saying “I have no information to share on that.”

McCullough said in the interview that he and Lynskey met with the BC Sheriff Service on Friday and sought security measures, including that the proceedings be moved to a secure courtroom.

In court on Friday, he asked Justice Lance Bernard if the proceedings could be moved to a secure courtroom in light of what he said was a “litany of death threats.”

But Bernard said he didn’t know if another courtroom was available and the move didn’t take place.

The B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver does not have metal detection and other security checks for all courtrooms.

Courtroom 20 in the Vancouver court complex is surrounded by bulletproof glass that separates the public gallery from lawyers, the judge, defendants and the jury. Members of the public and media are searched before they are allowed into the courtroom.

McCullough said his office also received a death threat targeting him shortly after noon on Friday. He said police went to the office and took statements from staff members.

Both defence lawyers also received death threats earlier in the trial, shortly after the death of Crown witness Dr. Tracy Pickett.

In September, Pickett, a sexual assault expert, testified that the teen’s injuries strongly indicated that she had been sexually assaulted.

But her testimony under cross-examination was never completed and she was found dead on the day she was due to return to the stand. The judge later told the jury to disregard all of her testimony.

In hearings without the jury present last week McCullough read out a note in court that he said he’d received, threatening him and his family with violent deaths.

“It will happen before Christmas. The last thing you will know is that your family suffers like the child suffered. I am suicidal due to childhood predators looking for someone to cause pain to. I’ll burn myself alive.”

McCullough said intimidation and threats are “very disappointing.”

“I’m very worried about our society,” he said.

The main Crown evidence against Ali was semen found inside the girl’s body that was a DNA match for Ali.

McCullough told the jury that the girl was not an “innocent” child as the Crown had portrayed during trial, that she was a teenager and that it wasn’t “outlandish” to suggest she may have found Ali attractive.

